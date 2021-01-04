Zilla Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $133,903.69 and approximately $127.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilla Token Profile

ZLA is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

