Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 114,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 851,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

