Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,111. The company has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

