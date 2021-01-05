$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $917.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BC opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

