$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4,347.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $96,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AER opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -167.12 and a beta of 2.38.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

