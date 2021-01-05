$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,236,868 shares of company stock valued at $198,401,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 301,550 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after buying an additional 123,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

