$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,533. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after buying an additional 129,706 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after buying an additional 122,307 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

