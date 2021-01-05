$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silgan by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.