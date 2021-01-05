$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.86.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $381.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

