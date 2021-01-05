$1.89 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.15.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.31. 33,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.63. The firm has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $690,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,651.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

