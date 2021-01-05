$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $8.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Shares of INTU stock remained flat at $$371.70 during trading hours on Friday. 2,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $387.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

