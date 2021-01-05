$141.46 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post sales of $141.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.52 million and the lowest is $130.03 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $71.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $470.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.32 million to $480.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $779.54 million, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.46. 31,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

