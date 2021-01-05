$142.23 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $142.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.72 million and the lowest is $138.86 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $177.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $601.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.62 million to $608.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $634.01 million, with estimates ranging from $598.41 million to $670.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.13. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.21.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

