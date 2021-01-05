$156.33 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce sales of $156.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the highest is $184.13 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $289.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $624.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.90 million to $652.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $845.77 million, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $910.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

