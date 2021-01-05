$156.33 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce sales of $156.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the highest is $184.13 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $289.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $624.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.90 million to $652.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $845.77 million, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $910.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.