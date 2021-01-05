$165.54 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $165.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.57 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $171.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $671.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $670.42 million to $672.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $661.83 million, with estimates ranging from $660.10 million to $663.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.