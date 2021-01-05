$19.75 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $19.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. First Bank posted sales of $17.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $74.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $75.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.35 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $76.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the third quarter worth $102,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRBA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $178.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

