$199.98 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $199.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.20 million to $200.50 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $232.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $845.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $846.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $872.70 million, with estimates ranging from $851.90 million to $893.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HURN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $520,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

