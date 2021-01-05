1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and $84,892.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00104892 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.88 or 0.00774969 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

