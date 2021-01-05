$21.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $21.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $29.10 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $257.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $167.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $176.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $875.06 million, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business’s revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cedar Fair by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 630,058 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 123.5% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 138,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.21. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.