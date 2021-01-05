$21.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $21.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $29.10 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $257.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $167.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $176.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $875.06 million, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business’s revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cedar Fair by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 630,058 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 123.5% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 138,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.21. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.