$23.34 Million in Sales Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to post sales of $23.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.48 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $100.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.70 million to $101.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $152.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million.

VLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

