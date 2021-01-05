$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $13.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

NYSE EIX opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

