$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $13.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 877.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,981,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,514. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Infosys has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $17.67.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.