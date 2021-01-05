$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to post $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $18.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.83.

LAD stock traded up $10.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.55. 8,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $310.57.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $31,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,827,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $24,979,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

