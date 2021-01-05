$323.82 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $323.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.00 million and the highest is $331.78 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -596.57 and a beta of -0.06.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 220.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

