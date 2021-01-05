$386.28 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce sales of $386.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $400.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $123.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

