$387.81 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce sales of $387.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.30 million and the lowest is $378.23 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $395.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.