44,769 Shares in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $56,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $176,427. Insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

