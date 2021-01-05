4,974 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

