4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

