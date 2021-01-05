$5.02 Million in Sales Expected for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) will report $5.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $9.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.02 million to $29.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,890. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

