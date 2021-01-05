$5.68 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report $5.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $21.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 billion to $21.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.77 billion to $25.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $230,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,520.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,999 shares of company stock valued at $65,859,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $326,716,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $228,008,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $218.72 on Friday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

