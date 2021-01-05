$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.34 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kohl’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,733,000 after buying an additional 478,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,239,000 after buying an additional 194,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after buying an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

