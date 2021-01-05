$6.91 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report sales of $6.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.97 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $27.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $947.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.50. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

