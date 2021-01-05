$698.55 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce $698.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.10 million and the highest is $725.00 million. The Middleby reported sales of $787.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,238. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Middleby by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in The Middleby by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

