758,455 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 758,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,000. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 4.67% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RING. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RING traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 3,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,926. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $37.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.