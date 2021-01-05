89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 116.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in 89bio in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 333,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,772. The company has a market capitalization of $456.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

