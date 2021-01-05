89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 333,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,772. The company has a market capitalization of $456.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.