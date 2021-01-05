8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

EGHT opened at $33.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,257.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $66,123.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

