A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,869 shares of company stock worth $5,607,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

