Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) shares were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €19.45 ($22.88) and last traded at €19.55 ($23.00). Approximately 151,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.66 ($23.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.89 ($23.39).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €20.05 and its 200 day moving average is €17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.54.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

