Abbey plc (ABBY.L) (LON:ABBY) Trading Up 3.2%

Abbey plc (ABBY.L) (LON:ABBY) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.90). Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,550 ($20.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,548.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,422.76. The firm has a market cap of £334.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98.

In related news, insider Charles H. Gallagher bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($20.58) per share, with a total value of £236,250 ($308,662.14).

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

