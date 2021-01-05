AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

