AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

ABCL opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

About AbCellera Biologics

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.