Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Shares Up 0.3%

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $21.96. 115,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 93,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 540,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 293,257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

