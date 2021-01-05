ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABM. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CL King increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of ABM opened at $36.92 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,845.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

