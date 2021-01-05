ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Trading Down 1.2%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

