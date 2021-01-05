Acacia Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,225 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 1,836 call options.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 36.8% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after buying an additional 376,994 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at $13,508,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at $9,044,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 129,833 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 156.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 109,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

