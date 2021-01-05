Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.20

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 1340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

