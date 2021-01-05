Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.02. 303,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 366,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $457.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

