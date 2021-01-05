Aclaris Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,223 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 954% compared to the average daily volume of 211 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

