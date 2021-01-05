ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACMR. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.22.

Shares of ACMR opened at $89.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63 and a beta of 0.93. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,533,908.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,004 shares of company stock worth $14,450,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

